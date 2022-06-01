Company Directory
Basware
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Basware Salaries

Basware's salary ranges from $88,257 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations in United States at the low-end to $112,535 for a Product Manager in Finland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Basware. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Service Operations
$88.3K
Product Design Manager
$92.5K
Product Manager
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Basware is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,535. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Basware is $92,479.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Basware

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • See all companies →

Other Resources