Company Directory
Basis Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Basis Technologies Salaries

Basis Technologies's salary ranges from $70,853 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United States at the low-end to $242,661 for a Product Manager in Argentina at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Basis Technologies. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $96K
Data Analyst
$95.9K
Data Scientist
$73.4K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Marketing
$70.9K
Product Manager
$243K
Recruiter
$88.4K
Sales
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$220K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Basis Technologies is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Basis Technologies is $95,938.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Basis Technologies

Related Companies

  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • John Hancock
  • League
  • GEICO
  • See all companies →

Other Resources