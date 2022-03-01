Company Directory
Banner Health
Banner Health Salaries

Banner Health's salary ranges from $63,700 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $144,275 for a Physician at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Banner Health. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Product Designer
Median $90.5K
Administrative Assistant
$63.7K
Data Analyst
$65.3K

Management Consultant
$101K
Physician
$144K
Product Manager
$105K
Software Engineer
$68.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Banner Health is Physician at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Banner Health is $90,480.

