Banner Engineering Salaries

Banner Engineering's salary ranges from $50,918 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $127,360 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Banner Engineering. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$61.2K
Data Scientist
$60.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$50.9K

Software Engineer
$127K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Banner Engineering is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Banner Engineering is $60,746.

