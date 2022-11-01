Company Directory
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Salaries

Bank of Ireland's salary ranges from $44,957 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $93,083 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bank of Ireland. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $93.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $63K
Accountant
$61.7K

Business Analyst
$45K
Data Analyst
$68.2K
Data Science Manager
$70.4K
Data Scientist
$73.2K
Product Manager
$83.1K
Project Manager
$72.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bank of Ireland is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $93,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bank of Ireland is $70,444.

