Bank of England
Bank of England Salaries

Bank of England's salary ranges from $40,775 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $196,213 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bank of England. Last updated: 11/17/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Data Scientist
Median $72K
Financial Analyst
Median $67.5K
Software Engineer
Median $42.6K

Administrative Assistant
$40.8K
Business Analyst
$89.1K
Business Development
$50.3K
Data Analyst
$67.8K
Investment Banker
$52.7K
Solution Architect
$196K
The highest paying role reported at Bank of England is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,213. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bank of England is $67,468.

