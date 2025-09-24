Company Directory
Bank of China
Bank of China Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Bank of China totals $73K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bank of China's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Bank of China
New York, NY
$73K
hidden
$73K
$0
$0
2-4 Years
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Bank of China?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Bank of China in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $163,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bank of China for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $73,000.

