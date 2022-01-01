Company Directory
BambooHR Salaries

BambooHR's salary ranges from $55,000 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $223,328 for a Partner Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of BambooHR. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $125K
Product Manager
Median $157K
Information Technologist (IT)
$148K

Partner Manager
$223K
Recruiter
$69.3K
Sales
Median $55K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at BambooHR is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,328. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BambooHR is $136,368.

