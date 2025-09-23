Company Directory
Bamboo Rose
Bamboo Rose Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Bamboo Rose totals ₹3.44M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Bamboo Rose's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bamboo Rose
Backend Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹3.44M
Level
-
Base salary
₹3.44M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at Bamboo Rose?

₹13.98M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

Bamboo Rose in IndiaSoftware Engineer最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹3,737,288。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Bamboo RoseSoftware Engineer職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹3,444,681。

