Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Salaries

Balyasny Asset Management L.P.'s salary ranges from $159,200 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $1,281,375 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Financial Analyst
Median $235K
Data Analyst
$251K

Data Scientist
$159K
Information Technologist (IT)
$293K
Investment Banker
$1.28M
Product Manager
$371K
Software Engineering Manager
$492K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,281,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is $271,890.

Other Resources