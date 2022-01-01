Company Directory
Backbase
Backbase Salaries

Backbase's salary ranges from $17,963 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Netherlands at the low-end to $250,000 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Backbase. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $88.7K

Mobile Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $85.5K
Solution Architect
Median $250K

Business Analyst
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Marketing Operations
$117K
Product Designer
$18K
Project Manager
$115K
Recruiter
$59.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$99.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$91.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Backbase is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Backbase is $91,237.

