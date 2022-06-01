Company Directory
Back Market
Back Market Salaries

Back Market's salary ranges from $52,740 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in France at the low-end to $108,455 for a UX Researcher in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Back Market. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $99.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Development
$85.4K
Founder
$99.5K

Product Designer
$86.7K
Product Manager
$56.1K
Project Manager
$52.7K
Technical Program Manager
$84.5K
UX Researcher
$108K
The highest paying role reported at Back Market is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,455. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Back Market is $86,050.

