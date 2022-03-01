Company Directory
Babbel
Babbel Salaries

Babbel's salary ranges from $63,584 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $114,637 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Babbel. Last updated: 10/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $87.9K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $115K
Business Analyst
$93.5K

Data Analyst
$63.6K
Human Resources
$83.9K
Marketing
$70.7K
Product Designer
$68.4K
Product Manager
$75.8K
The highest paying role reported at Babbel is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $114,637. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Babbel is $79,850.

