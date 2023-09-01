Company Directory
B. Braun Medical
B. Braun Medical Salaries

B. Braun Medical's salary ranges from $47,923 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Spain at the low-end to $150,750 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of B. Braun Medical. Last updated: 9/4/2025

Business Analyst
$144K
Information Technologist (IT)
$90.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Manager
$76.9K
Sales
$47.9K
Solution Architect
$130K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at B. Braun Medical is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at B. Braun Medical is $110,142.

