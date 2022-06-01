Aya Healthcare Salaries

Company Directory
Aya Healthcare's salary ranges from $110,744 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $237,180 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aya Healthcare. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $175K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $165K
Product Designer
$111K

Project Manager
$131K
Recruiter
$146K
Software Engineering Manager
$237K
The highest paying role reported at Aya Healthcare is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $237,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aya Healthcare is $155,481.

