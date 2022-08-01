Company Directory
AXS
AXS Salaries

AXS's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $198,990 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AXS. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $113K
Software Engineer
Median $105K
Customer Service
$99.5K

Data Analyst
$119K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Najbolje plačana pozicija pri AXS je Vodja programskega inženiringa at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $198,990. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri AXS je $113,000.

