Axonius Salaries

Axonius's salary ranges from $81,846 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Israel at the low-end to $159,200 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Axonius. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $144K
Marketing Operations
$159K

Product Manager
$127K
Recruiter
$81.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Axonius is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axonius is $140,480.

