Axoni Salaries

Axoni's salary ranges from $155,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $165,825 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Axoni. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Business Analyst
$166K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Axoni, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Axoni is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axoni is $160,413.

