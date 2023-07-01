Company Directory
Avo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Avo that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Avo is a data quality platform for product analytics. It helps companies like Adobe and Delivery Hero plan, implement, and verify analytics events faster and with better quality data. Avo's tracking plan interface allows teams to standardize event schemas, while branched workflows and peer reviews keep stakeholders informed. The platform also offers type safe analytics code and debuggers for faster implementation. Avo integrates seamlessly with existing analytics tools and CPDs, enabling teams to ship faster without compromising data quality. Founded in 2018, Avo is backed by GGV Capital, Heavybit, and Y Combinator.

    avo.app
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Avo

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources