Company Directory
Avidbots
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Avidbots Salaries

Avidbots's salary ranges from $92,263 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $121,187 for a People Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avidbots. Last updated: 8/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $93.7K
People Operations
$121K
Product Manager
$92.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Avidbots je Personální operace at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $121,187. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Avidbots je $93,655.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Avidbots

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources