Company Directory
Avid
Avid Salaries

Avid's salary ranges from $72,823 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $162,787 for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avid. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$139K
Project Manager
$163K
Software Engineer
$72.8K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avid is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,787. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avid is $139,300.

