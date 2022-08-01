Company Directory
Avid Technology Professionals Salaries

Avid Technology Professionals's salary ranges from $81,594 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $125,625 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avid Technology Professionals. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Marketing Operations
$107K
Project Manager
$126K
Software Engineer
$81.6K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avid Technology Professionals is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avid Technology Professionals is $107,485.

