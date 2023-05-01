Company Directory
Avid Biosciences
Top Insights
    • About

    Avid Bioservices is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides process development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, as well as various process development services. Avid Bioservices serves the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

    https://avidbio.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    321
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources