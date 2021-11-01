Company Directory
Aviatrix
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Aviatrix Salaries

Aviatrix's salary ranges from $81,397 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success in India at the low-end to $301,500 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aviatrix. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
MTS $163K
Staff Engineer $233K
Principal Engineer $239K
Senior Principal Engineer $297K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Customer Success
$81.4K
Sales Engineer
$219K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Solution Architect
$302K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aviatrix, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aviatrix is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aviatrix is $233,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aviatrix

Related Companies

  • Infoblox
  • ADARA Networks
  • Spectralink
  • Velocitor Solutions
  • Proofpoint
  • See all companies →

Other Resources