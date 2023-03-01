Avetta Salaries

Company Directory
Avetta's salary ranges from $100,284 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Australia at the low-end to $402,000 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avetta. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $132K
Data Science Manager
$402K
Product Manager
$137K

Project Manager
$100K
FAQ

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Avetta er Data Science Leder at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $402,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Avetta er $134,600.

