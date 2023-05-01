Company Directory
Avenue
Avenue Salaries

Avenue's salary ranges from $20,610 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $64,045 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avenue. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $43.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $64K
Mechanical Engineer
$20.6K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avenue is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $64,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avenue is $43,554.

