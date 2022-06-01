Company Directory
Aventiv Technologies Salaries

Aventiv Technologies's salary ranges from $37,688 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $145,725 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aventiv Technologies. Last updated: 8/26/2025

Customer Service Operations
$114K
Software Engineer
$37.7K
Solution Architect
$146K

Technical Program Manager
$105K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aventiv Technologies is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aventiv Technologies is $109,282.

Other Resources