Avaya
Avaya Salaries

Avaya's salary ranges from $21,134 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $218,900 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avaya. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $21.8K
Financial Analyst
$181K
Product Manager
$112K

Project Manager
$34.3K
Recruiter
$125K
Sales
$219K
Software Engineering Manager
$149K
Solution Architect
$128K
Technical Writer
$21.1K
The highest paying role reported at Avaya is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avaya is $125,424.

