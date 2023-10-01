Avature Salaries

Company Directory
Avature's salary ranges from $2,841 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in China at the low-end to $119,400 for a Copywriter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avature. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $20.1K
Copywriter
$119K
Customer Service
$2.8K

Information Technologist (IT)
$18.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$41.4K
Product Designer
$28.3K
Product Manager
$52.4K
Project Manager
$8.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$64.9K
Solution Architect
$77.4K
FAQ

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Avature on Tekstikirjutaja at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $119,400. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Avature keskmine aastane kogutasu on $34,882.

Other Resources