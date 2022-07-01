Company Directory
AvantStay
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AvantStay Salaries

AvantStay's salary ranges from $104,520 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $122,400 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AvantStay. Last updated: 8/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Human Resources
$107K
Software Engineer
$122K
Software Engineering Manager
$105K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Kõrgeima palgaga roll AvantStay on Tarkvaraarendaja at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $122,400. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
AvantStay mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $106,530.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AvantStay

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources