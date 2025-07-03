Company Directory
Avantor
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Avantor Salaries

Avantor's salary ranges from $119,761 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Netherlands at the low-end to $234,969 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avantor. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Sales
Median $125K
Data Scientist
$201K
Marketing
$179K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Mechanical Engineer
$120K
Product Manager
$151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$235K
Software Engineer
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avantor is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $234,969. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avantor is $179,100.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Avantor

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources