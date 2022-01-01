Company Directory
Avaloq
Avaloq Salaries

Avaloq's salary ranges from $44,589 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $134,325 for a Solution Architect in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avaloq. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $132K
Business Analyst
$127K
Product Manager
$133K

Solution Architect
$134K
Technical Writer
$44.6K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Avaloq is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avaloq is $131,925.

