Company Directory
AutoTrader
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AutoTrader Salaries

AutoTrader 's salary ranges from $29,862 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $155,662 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AutoTrader . Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $64.8K
Customer Service
$29.9K
Data Scientist
$69.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Product Manager
$98.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$156K
Solution Architect
$105K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AutoTrader is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,662. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AutoTrader is $83,961.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AutoTrader

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Apple
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources