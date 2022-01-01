Autonomous Salaries

Company Directory
Autonomous's salary ranges from $26,532 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Argentina at the low-end to $64,675 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Autonomous. Last updated: 8/16/2025

Civil Engineer
$44K
Information Technologist (IT)
$64.7K
Project Manager
$26.5K

The highest paying role reported at Autonomous is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $64,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autonomous is $44,001.

