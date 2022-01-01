Company Directory
Autonomic
Autonomic Salaries

Autonomic's salary ranges from $170,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $288,550 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Autonomic. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Information Technologist (IT)
$211K
Product Manager
$196K

Software Engineering Manager
$289K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Autonomic is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $288,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autonomic is $203,470.

