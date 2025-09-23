Company Directory
Autodesk
Autodesk Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in Canada at Autodesk ranges from CA$151K to CA$215K per year. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$173K - CA$202K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$151KCA$173KCA$202KCA$215K
Common Range
Possible Range

CA$225K

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

FAQ

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Technical Writer sa Autodesk in Canada ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na CA$215,343. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Autodesk para sa Technical Writer role in Canada ay CA$150,924.

