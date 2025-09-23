Company Directory
Autodesk
Autodesk Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in Singapore at Autodesk ranges from SGD 210K to SGD 299K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 238K - SGD 271K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 210KSGD 238KSGD 271KSGD 299K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 209K

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Autodesk in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 298,946. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the Program Manager role in Singapore is SGD 210,276.

Other Resources