Autodesk
Autodesk Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Autodesk ranges from $142K per year for P1 to $426K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $246K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$142K
$132K
$6.7K
$3.7K
P2
$143K
$120K
$14K
$9K
P3
$167K
$142K
$18.3K
$6.3K
P4
$238K
$176K
$42.7K
$19.6K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)



FAQ

Autodesk in United States의 Product Manager에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 $425,500입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Autodesk의 Product Manager 직무 in United States에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $222,500입니다.

