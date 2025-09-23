Product Designer compensation in United States at Autodesk ranges from $122K per year for P1 to $292K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $147K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
P2
$155K
$129K
$14.4K
$11.8K
P3
$173K
$143K
$22.4K
$7.3K
P4
$176K
$145K
$22.3K
$9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)
