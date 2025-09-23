Company Directory
Autodesk
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Autodesk Marketing Operations Salaries

The median Marketing Operations compensation in United States package at Autodesk totals $107K per year. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Autodesk
Marketing Operations
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$107K
Level
Grade 11
Base salary
$87K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Autodesk?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Autodesk in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the Marketing Operations role in United States is $107,000.

Other Resources