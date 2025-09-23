Company Directory
Autodesk
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

Autodesk Human Resources Salaries

The median Human Resources compensation in United States package at Autodesk totals $215K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Autodesk
Sr. HR Business Partner
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$215K
Level
Senior Manager
Base salary
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Autodesk?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Human Resources chez Autodesk in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $356,467. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Autodesk pour le poste Human Resources in United States est de $215,000.

