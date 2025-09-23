Company Directory
Autodesk
The median Data Analyst compensation in Canada package at Autodesk totals CA$128K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Autodesk
Data Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$128K
Level
P3
Base salary
CA$98.3K
Stock (/yr)
CA$24.1K
Bonus
CA$6K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Autodesk?

CA$226K

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Autodesk in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$153,408. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the Data Analyst role in Canada is CA$115,360.

Other Resources