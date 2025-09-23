Business Analyst compensation in United States at Autodesk ranges from $92.4K per year for P2 to $210K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $90K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$92.4K
$85.6K
$3.7K
$3K
P3
$127K
$110K
$9K
$8.6K
P4
$210K
$149K
$41.2K
$19.9K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
