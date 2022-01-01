Auto Trader UK Salaries

Company Directory
Auto Trader UK's salary ranges from $53,657 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $126,968 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Auto Trader UK. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $54.1K
Sales
$53.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$127K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Auto Trader UK is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $126,968. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Auto Trader UK is $54,086.

