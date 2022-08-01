Company Directory
Auto-Owners Insurance
Auto-Owners Insurance Salaries

Auto-Owners Insurance's salary ranges from $55,720 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $107,100 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Auto-Owners Insurance. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $71K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$55.7K
Business Development
$56.3K

Data Scientist
$89.6K
Marketing
$107K
Product Designer
$79.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$90.8K
Solution Architect
$101K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Auto-Owners Insurance is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Auto-Owners Insurance is $84,555.

Other Resources