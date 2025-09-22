Company Directory
AustralianSuper
AustralianSuper Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at AustralianSuper totals A$100K per year. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
AustralianSuper
Software Engineer
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per annum
A$100K
Level
L1
Base salary
A$100K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at AustralianSuper?

A$249K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AustralianSuper in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$121,696. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AustralianSuper for the Software Engineer role in Australia is A$99,589.

Other Resources