Australian Government
Australian Government Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Australia package at Australian Government totals A$139K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Australian Government's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Median Package
Australian Government
Data Scientist
Canberra, CT, Australia
Total per annum
A$139K
Level
Senior Data Scientist
Base salary
A$139K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Australian Government?

A$249K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Australian Government in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$154,541. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Australian Government for the Data Scientist role in Australia is A$87,363.

