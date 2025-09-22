Product Manager compensation in United States at Aurora ranges from $221K per year for P5 to $372K per year for P8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $288K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Aurora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
$221K
$158K
$42.7K
$20.5K
P6
$266K
$173K
$67.3K
$25.4K
P7
$299K
$215K
$46.3K
$37.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
