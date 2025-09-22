Product Designer compensation in United States at Aurora totals $170K per year for P6. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Aurora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
Stock Type
Options
At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
FAQ
What is the highest Product Designer salary at Aurora in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Aurora in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $189,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Aurora Product Designer employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aurora for the Product Designer role in United States is $138,600.