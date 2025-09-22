Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Aurora ranges from $250K per year for P6 to $305K per year for P7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $244K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Aurora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P6
$250K
$192K
$33.6K
$25K
P7
$305K
$215K
$36.5K
$53.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)